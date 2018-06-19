UPDATE: CPD calls house fire where 68-year-old woman was found dead 'suspicious'

Multiple agencies are investigating a Columbia house fire on Monday night that the police are calling "suspicious."

Crews were dispatched to a home on the 3400 block of Carver Street around 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

The person who was pulled out of the house has died, according to the Richland County Coroner. The coroner's office has identified the victim at 68-year-old Francena Willingham. The results of the autopsy are still pending additional testing; however, there does not appear to be any signs of foul play at this time.

Close to 30 personnel worked the scene and the fire was under control shortly after 11 p.m, Mike DeSumma with Columbia Fire Department said.

When crews arrived on the scene, there was a heavy fire in the back of the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

