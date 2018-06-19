One person dead in overnight Columbia house fire

The person who was pulled out of a house fire in Columbia Monday night has died.

Crews were dispatched to a home on the 3400 block of Carver Street around 10:30 p.m.

About 30 @ColaFire personnel working scene right now on Carver Street. Crews responded at around 10:30 pm. Fire was under control shortly after 11 pic.twitter.com/VRFsfJtl8F — Mike DeSumma (@MikeDeSumma) June 19, 2018

Close to 30 personnel worked the scene and the fire was under control shortly after 11 p.m, Mike DeSumma with Columbia Fire Department said.

When crews arrived on scene, there was a heavy fire in the back of the building.

The person who was pulled out of the house has died, according to the Richland County Coroner.

Just spoke with the Richland County Coroner. He told me the person that was pulled out of the home has died. He added that an autopsy will determine how they died. He said he would include more details in a media release later on. @wis10 https://t.co/yaCMTU5fiC — Paul Rivera (@PaulRiveraNews) June 19, 2018

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. SLED remains on the scene and are helping Columbia Police Department to determine the cause of the fire.

WIS will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.