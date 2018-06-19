One person dead in overnight Columbia house fire - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

One person dead in overnight Columbia house fire

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Crews responded to a house fire on Carver Street Monday night. (Twitter) Crews responded to a house fire on Carver Street Monday night. (Twitter)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The person who was pulled out of a house fire in Columbia Monday night has died.

Crews were dispatched to a home on the 3400 block of Carver Street around 10:30 p.m.

Close to 30 personnel worked the scene and the fire was under control shortly after 11 p.m, Mike DeSumma with Columbia Fire Department said.

When crews arrived on scene, there was a heavy fire in the back of the building. 

The person who was pulled out of the house has died, according to the Richland County Coroner. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. SLED remains on the scene and are helping Columbia Police Department to determine the cause of the fire.

WIS will continue to update this story. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

