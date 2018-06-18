Hite ready to soar to new golfing levels

Ever since he could walk, Dillon Hite kept a golf club in his hand.

"Well, my dad got me into it,” Hite said. “My dad was just chipping in the backyard, having fun, me being a little kid, I was like, I want to do what he does."

Hite took an immediate liking to golf.

"It's my free zone,” Hite said. “Relax. Do what I need to do and have fun."

He's enjoyed plenty of success in the sport over the years. Last weekend, Hite was the runner-up at the Carolinas Junior PGA Championship. That earned the soon to be 17-year-old a spot on a very big stage -- the National Junior PGA Boys Championship in Kentucky from July 31 thru August 3.

"It was something else. To go out there and play like I did, really meant a lot. It gave me a lot of confidence knowing I can do it."

To play a such a high level in golf, one must have a specific routine. It keeps your brain from getting in the way. Hite is very particular about his approach on the links. Some might even say he's superstitious.

"Like I can't play with an odd number golf ball,” Hite admitted. “I just can't. I don't know. Something about odd numbers. Like volume in the car or TV, I just can't do it."

Hite even keeps two towels in his bag and plays with a specific ball marker. Sure, it might all sound strange, but the Lexington native has no plans to change it. Hite’s soaring to new levels in his game. Perhaps, it’s in part due to his routine. However, the real driving force behind his success comes from the support of his family, coaches, and teammates.

"My friends and family, and even my playing partners, they keep me going," Hite said.

With his family by his side cheering him on.... he will be ready in Kentucky to take on the best of the best at the National Junior PGA Championship.

"I can do it,” Hite said. “I can hang with the big dogs in the state or in the country. Just matter of doing it."

