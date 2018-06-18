Overturned 18-wheeler in Cayce shuts down Knox Abbott Drive - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Overturned 18-wheeler in Cayce shuts down Knox Abbott Drive

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
An 18-wheeler overturned on Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce and has closed three of four lanes of travel. No major injuries were reported in the June 18 crash. (Source: Tammy Byers) An 18-wheeler overturned on Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce and has closed three of four lanes of travel. No major injuries were reported in the June 18 crash. (Source: Tammy Byers)
An 18-wheeler overturned on Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce and has closed three of four lanes of travel. No major injuries were reported in the June 18 crash. (Source: Tammy Byers)
CAYCE, SC (WIS) -

An 18-wheeler attempting to turn towards Interstate 26 on Knox Abbott Drive overturned, dumping scrap metal onto the roadway and closing all but one lane of travel.

The Cayce Department of Public Safety states that it is currently a traffic advisory and that they are urging drivers to find an alternate route as there is currently no timetable on site cleanup. 

No major injuries have been reported, but no info is available on the white passenger car that is shown in photos damaged by the 18-wheeler. 

Three of the four lanes are closed, but the lane closest to the Walmart Neighborhood Market has been reopened. CDPS is still investigating and cleaning up.

WIS News 10 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

