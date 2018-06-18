Knox Abbott Drive reopens after overturned 18-wheeler dumps scra - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Knox Abbott Drive reopens after overturned 18-wheeler dumps scrap metal

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
An 18-wheeler overturned on Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce and has closed three of four lanes of travel. No major injuries were reported in the June 18 crash. (Source: Tammy Byers) An 18-wheeler overturned on Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce and has closed three of four lanes of travel. No major injuries were reported in the June 18 crash. (Source: Tammy Byers)
An 18-wheeler overturned on Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce and has closed three of four lanes of travel. No major injuries were reported in the June 18 crash. (Source: Tammy Byers)
CAYCE, SC (WIS) -

Knox Abbott Drive in Cayce is now back open after an 18-wheeler overturned and dumped scrap metal in the roadway on Monday.

The driver of the 18-wheeler attempted to turn towards Interstate 26 on Knox Abbott Drive when it overturned, dumping scrap metal onto the roadway and closing all but one lane of travel.

No major injuries have been reported, but no info was available on the white passenger car that is shown in photos damaged by the 18-wheeler. 

Cayce Department of Public Safety was investigating. WIS will continue to update this story.

