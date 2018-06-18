'Warren was nowhere to be found,' Trump campaign staffers claim

Video of the encounter, in which an ER doctor laughs at and belittles a 20-year-old patient, has been viewed more than 4 million times on Facebook.More >>
Video of the encounter, in which an ER doctor laughs at and belittles a 20-year-old patient, has been viewed more than 4 million times on Facebook.More >>
He was considered a genre-bending artist, who cited a variety of influences that ranged from Tupac Shakur to Coldplay.More >>
He was considered a genre-bending artist, who cited a variety of influences that ranged from Tupac Shakur to Coldplay.More >>
In a statement Monday, Bishop David Graves of the Alabama-West Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church said it's deeply troubling "that innocent immigrant children are being separated from their parents."More >>
In a statement Monday, Bishop David Graves of the Alabama-West Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church said it's deeply troubling "that innocent immigrant children are being separated from their parents."More >>
Victor Kirksey, the man accused of shooting a Hattiesburg police officer Monday morning, is now in custody after an hours-long search.More >>
Victor Kirksey, the man accused of shooting a Hattiesburg police officer Monday morning, is now in custody after an hours-long search.More >>
For those unfamiliar with the phrase, a glow-up is when someone has grown into their looks. It’s usually an expression of a person’s growing confidence. In this case, it was a demonstration of cyberbullying.More >>
For those unfamiliar with the phrase, a glow-up is when someone has grown into their looks. It’s usually an expression of a person’s growing confidence. In this case, it was a demonstration of cyberbullying.More >>
The Pentagon says it has formally suspended a major military exercise planned for August with South Korea, a much anticipated move stemming from President Donald Trump's nuclear summit with North Korean leader Kim...More >>
The Pentagon says it has formally suspended a major military exercise planned for August with South Korea, a much anticipated move stemming from President Donald Trump's nuclear summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.More >>
Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a new "zero-tolerance" policy that refers all cases of illegal entry for criminal prosecution.More >>
Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a new "zero-tolerance" policy that refers all cases of illegal entry for criminal prosecution.More >>
The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party.More >>
The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party.More >>
California Dreaming, a popular restaurant in Columbia, was damaged in a fire that broke out near closing time Sunday night, according to the Columbia Fire Department.More >>
California Dreaming, a popular restaurant in Columbia, was damaged in a fire that broke out near closing time Sunday night, according to the Columbia Fire Department.More >>
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says China is engaging in "predatory economics 101" and an unprecedented level of larceny" of intellectual property.More >>
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says China is engaging in "predatory economics 101" and an unprecedented level of larceny" of intellectual property.More >>
One Town of Irmo councilmember is not happy about the comments their mayor posted on Facebook that received internet-wide attention.More >>
One Town of Irmo councilmember is not happy about the comments their mayor posted on Facebook that received internet-wide attention.More >>
The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.More >>
The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has resumed the search for a possible drowning at Lake Murray on Monday, according to SCDNR.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has resumed the search for a possible drowning at Lake Murray on Monday, according to SCDNR.More >>
In the race to become South Carolina’s next governor, the two Republicans still standing are doing whatever they can to cozy up to President Donald Trump.More >>
In the race to become South Carolina’s next governor, the two Republicans still standing are doing whatever they can to cozy up to President Donald Trump.More >>