South Carolina shrimping season to open Tuesday

Trailed by laughing gulls, a commercial shrimp trawler returns to port in 2016. (Photo: Christy Hand/SCDNR)

Shrimping will soon be underway once again in South Carolina.

The Department of Natural Resources announced commercial shrimp trawling will open in all legal South Carolina waters on Tuesday, June 19.

Shrimp trawling season usually opens in May in the Palmetto State. However, officials from DNR said a cold winter killed off most of the shrimp that make up the spring crop.

Federal waters adjacent to the South Carolina waters opened for shrimp trawling last week.

Shrimp trawling in South Carolina officially starts at 8 a.m. Tuesday

