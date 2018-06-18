South Carolina shrimping season to open Tuesday - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

South Carolina shrimping season to open Tuesday

Trailed by laughing gulls, a commercial shrimp trawler returns to port in 2016. (Photo: Christy Hand/SCDNR) Trailed by laughing gulls, a commercial shrimp trawler returns to port in 2016. (Photo: Christy Hand/SCDNR)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Shrimping will soon be underway once again in South Carolina.

The Department of Natural Resources announced commercial shrimp trawling will open in all legal South Carolina waters on Tuesday, June 19.

Shrimp trawling season usually opens in May in the Palmetto State. However, officials from DNR said a cold winter killed off most of the shrimp that make up the spring crop.

Federal waters adjacent to the South Carolina waters opened for shrimp trawling last week.

Shrimp trawling in South Carolina officially starts at 8 a.m. Tuesday

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Unapologetic Trump digs in on immigration despite outrage

    Unapologetic Trump digs in on immigration despite outrage

    Monday, June 18 2018 4:20 AM EDT2018-06-18 08:20:01 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 9:12 PM EDT2018-06-19 01:12:17 GMT
    (Butch Comegys/The Times-Tribune via AP). U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks on immigration policy and law enforcement actions at Lackawanna College in downtown Scranton, Pa., on Friday, June 15, 2018.(Butch Comegys/The Times-Tribune via AP). U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks on immigration policy and law enforcement actions at Lackawanna College in downtown Scranton, Pa., on Friday, June 15, 2018.

    Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a new "zero-tolerance" policy that refers all cases of illegal entry for criminal prosecution.

    More >>

    Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a new "zero-tolerance" policy that refers all cases of illegal entry for criminal prosecution.

    More >>

  • Director: FBI won't repeat mistakes noted in watchdog report

    Director: FBI won't repeat mistakes noted in watchdog report

    Monday, June 18 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-06-18 18:40:23 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 9:11 PM EDT2018-06-19 01:11:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz, left, and FBI Director Christopher Wray wait to testify as the Senate Judiciary Committee examines the internal report of the FBI's Clinton email probe and the role ...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz, left, and FBI Director Christopher Wray wait to testify as the Senate Judiciary Committee examines the internal report of the FBI's Clinton email probe and the role ...
    The Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee says the Justice Department has a "serious credibility problem.".More >>
    The Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee says the Justice Department has a "serious credibility problem.".More >>

  • Upping ante, Trump threatens new tariffs on Chinese imports

    Upping ante, Trump threatens new tariffs on Chinese imports

    Monday, June 18 2018 1:30 PM EDT2018-06-18 17:30:14 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 9:11 PM EDT2018-06-19 01:11:32 GMT
    Trump recently ordered tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese goods in retaliation for intellectual properly theft. The tariffs were quickly matched by China on U.S. exports. (Source: Pixabay)Trump recently ordered tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese goods in retaliation for intellectual properly theft. The tariffs were quickly matched by China on U.S. exports. (Source: Pixabay)

    U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says China is engaging in "predatory economics 101" and an unprecedented level of larceny" of intellectual property.

    More >>

    U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says China is engaging in "predatory economics 101" and an unprecedented level of larceny" of intellectual property.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly