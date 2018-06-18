Lexington County deputies save kitten trapped inside car, utilize 'purrsuation'

He was considered a genre-bending artist, who cited a variety of influences that ranged from Tupac Shakur to Coldplay.More >>
He was considered a genre-bending artist, who cited a variety of influences that ranged from Tupac Shakur to Coldplay.More >>
Video of the encounter, in which an ER doctor laughs at and belittles a 20-year-old patient, has been viewed more than 4 million times on Facebook.More >>
Video of the encounter, in which an ER doctor laughs at and belittles a 20-year-old patient, has been viewed more than 4 million times on Facebook.More >>
For those unfamiliar with the phrase, a glow-up is when someone has grown into their looks. It’s usually an expression of a person’s growing confidence. In this case, it was a demonstration of cyberbullying.More >>
For those unfamiliar with the phrase, a glow-up is when someone has grown into their looks. It’s usually an expression of a person’s growing confidence. In this case, it was a demonstration of cyberbullying.More >>
President Donald Trump announced on Monday he's directing the Pentagon to begin a sixth branch of the military - "space force."More >>
President Donald Trump announced on Monday he's directing the Pentagon to begin a sixth branch of the military - "space force."More >>
An update to a story we first told you about last night. Its confirmed. A Robertsdale woman is suffering from a case of Vibrio. The woman said she went to the beach near Fairhope Pier with an open wound. Some people are now taking notice.More >>
An update to a story we first told you about last night. Its confirmed. A Robertsdale woman is suffering from a case of Vibrio. The woman said she went to the beach near Fairhope Pier with an open wound. Some people are now taking notice.More >>
Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a new "zero-tolerance" policy that refers all cases of illegal entry for criminal prosecution.More >>
Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a new "zero-tolerance" policy that refers all cases of illegal entry for criminal prosecution.More >>
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says China is engaging in "predatory economics 101" and an unprecedented level of larceny" of intellectual property.More >>
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says China is engaging in "predatory economics 101" and an unprecedented level of larceny" of intellectual property.More >>
In the race to become South Carolina’s next governor, the two Republicans still standing are doing whatever they can to cozy up to President Donald Trump.More >>
In the race to become South Carolina’s next governor, the two Republicans still standing are doing whatever they can to cozy up to President Donald Trump.More >>
The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.More >>
The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.More >>
He was considered a genre-bending artist, who cited a variety of influences that ranged from Tupac Shakur to Coldplay.More >>
He was considered a genre-bending artist, who cited a variety of influences that ranged from Tupac Shakur to Coldplay.More >>
The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party.More >>
The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party.More >>
A Greenville, SC police officer was responding to a call over the weekend and instead of arresting anyone, he caught a "Smooth Criminal" in pursuit of some "Bad" dance moves in a now-viral video.More >>
A Greenville, SC police officer was responding to a call over the weekend and instead of arresting anyone, he caught a "Smooth Criminal" in pursuit of some "Bad" dance moves in a now-viral video.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has resumed the search for a possible drowning at Lake Murray on Monday, according to SCDNR.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has resumed the search for a possible drowning at Lake Murray on Monday, according to SCDNR.More >>
California Dreaming, a popular restaurant in Columbia, was damaged in a fire that broke out near closing time Sunday night, according to the Columbia Fire Department.More >>
California Dreaming, a popular restaurant in Columbia, was damaged in a fire that broke out near closing time Sunday night, according to the Columbia Fire Department.More >>