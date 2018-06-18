Lexington County deputies save kitten trapped inside car, utilize 'purrsuation'

This kitten was saved after it had been hiding inside the body of a vehicle. The driver reported that he could hear meowing when the car was being driven. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

A kitten trapped inside of a vehicle was rescued by deputies after a driver informed authorities that he heard a kitten meow when the car was being driven.

It's hot enough in the Midlands right now, but imagine being a tiny animal trapped against a hot engine block.

It's not every day a deputy is flagged down and told "I can hear a kitten crying from inside my car when I drive." With the help of @CountyLex Animal Control, the driver, a jack and the power of purrsuation, the kitten is safe and up for adoption by the county! #LESM #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/LY88cprbHP — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) June 18, 2018

Deputies responded to the driver and, using a jack and "purrsuation," were able to get the kitten out of the vehicle.

HEAT ALERT: THE HEAT INDEX IN THE MIDLANDS IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED 100 DEGREES. KEEP PETS OUT OF DIRECT SUNLIGHT AND HOT AREAS AND ALWAYS PROVIDE ACCESS TO CLEAN, FRESH WATER.

The kitten is safe and is up for adoption, according to LCSD.

