Serial Midlands car thief going from dealership to dealership in stolen cars

The pictured suspect is wanted in four counties for driving a stolen vehicle from one dealership to another dealership to steal another car. (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

A car thief has hit four different counties in a string of car thefts where the culprit has allegedly driven from dealership to dealership in stolen vehicles.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, an unidentified male suspect has been driving stolen vehicles taken from one dealership and then ditching that vehicle for a different vehicle at a different dealership throughout the state, victimizing Sumter County, Beaufort County, Clarendon County, and Jasper County.

The suspect is accused of taking a license plate that was stolen in Charleston County, stealing a 2016 Jeep Wrangler in Jasper County with the aforementioned plate, abandoning the stolen 2016 Wrangler at a Sumter County dealership and stealing a 2017 Jeep Wrangler and then left the 2017 Wrangler in Beaufort County. No word yet on what he stole from Clarendon County or Beaufort County.

The only photos of the suspect were taken after he stopped at a Walmart in Clarendon County. He left a receipt from the Walmart in the vehicle stolen from Sumter County.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

