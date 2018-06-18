Shoplifter sought in Lexington for stealing $2500 worth of goods in purse

The pictured suspect is being sought by Lexington Police for shoplifting from a local Hobby Lobby after being caught on surveillance footage putting products into a purse and leaving without purchasing anything. (Source: Lexington Police Department)

Lexington Police are looking for a woman who was caught on surveillance footage shoplifting $2500 worth of products from an area Hobby Lobby.

According to LPD, the woman was seen on camera putting products into her large purse before leaving the store without purchasing anything.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.