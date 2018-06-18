Shoplifter sought in Lexington for stealing $2500 worth of goods - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Shoplifter sought in Lexington for stealing $2500 worth of goods in purse

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The pictured suspect is being sought by Lexington Police for shoplifting from a local Hobby Lobby after being caught on surveillance footage putting products into a purse and leaving without purchasing anything. (Source: Lexington Police Department) The pictured suspect is being sought by Lexington Police for shoplifting from a local Hobby Lobby after being caught on surveillance footage putting products into a purse and leaving without purchasing anything. (Source: Lexington Police Department)
LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) -

Lexington Police are looking for a woman who was caught on surveillance footage shoplifting $2500 worth of products from an area Hobby Lobby. 

According to LPD, the woman was seen on camera putting products into her large purse before leaving the store without purchasing anything. 

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Trump digs in on immigration amid family separation crisis

    Trump digs in on immigration amid family separation crisis

    Monday, June 18 2018 4:20 AM EDT2018-06-18 08:20:01 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 5:02 PM EDT2018-06-18 21:02:07 GMT
    (Butch Comegys/The Times-Tribune via AP). U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks on immigration policy and law enforcement actions at Lackawanna College in downtown Scranton, Pa., on Friday, June 15, 2018.(Butch Comegys/The Times-Tribune via AP). U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks on immigration policy and law enforcement actions at Lackawanna College in downtown Scranton, Pa., on Friday, June 15, 2018.

    Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a new "zero-tolerance" policy that refers all cases of illegal entry for criminal prosecution.

    More >>

    Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a new "zero-tolerance" policy that refers all cases of illegal entry for criminal prosecution.

    More >>

  • Supreme Court leaves door open to curbing partisan districts

    Supreme Court leaves door open to curbing partisan districts

    Monday, June 18 2018 10:40 AM EDT2018-06-18 14:40:07 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 5:03 PM EDT2018-06-18 21:03:01 GMT
    The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party. (Source: CNN)The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party. (Source: CNN)

    The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party.

    More >>

    The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party.

    More >>

  • Director: FBI won't repeat mistakes noted in watchdog report

    Director: FBI won't repeat mistakes noted in watchdog report

    Monday, June 18 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-06-18 18:40:23 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 5:01 PM EDT2018-06-18 21:01:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz, left, and FBI Director Christopher Wray wait to testify as the Senate Judiciary Committee examines the internal report of the FBI's Clinton email probe and the role ...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz, left, and FBI Director Christopher Wray wait to testify as the Senate Judiciary Committee examines the internal report of the FBI's Clinton email probe and the role ...
    The Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee says the Justice Department has a "serious credibility problem.".More >>
    The Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee says the Justice Department has a "serious credibility problem.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly