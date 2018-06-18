SC police officer says 'watch this kid' as he pulls off nearly-p - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

SC police officer says 'watch this kid' as he pulls off nearly-perfect Michael Jackson impersonation

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
A Greenville, SC police officer responded to a call over the weekend and instead of arresting anyone, he caught a "Smooth Criminal" in pursuit of some "Bad" dance moves in a now-viral video. (Source: Greenville Police Department/Facebook screenshot) A Greenville, SC police officer responded to a call over the weekend and instead of arresting anyone, he caught a "Smooth Criminal" in pursuit of some "Bad" dance moves in a now-viral video. (Source: Greenville Police Department/Facebook screenshot)
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A Greenville, SC police officer responded to a call over the weekend and instead of arresting anyone, he caught a "Smooth Criminal" in pursuit of some "Bad" dance moves in a now-viral video.

Officer Harrison with Greenville Police shot the video over the weekend. 

"Watch this kid, he's really good," Officer Harrison said to the camera. "I'm on a call and this kid's got the moves." 

The Facebook post shares more of 12-year-old Javon's skills and where he got a similar white glove the King of Pop made a key prop of his. 

Ofc. Harrison took a call for service over the weekend. When he arrived, he met 12-year-old Javon, who has all Michael Jackson's moves from "Billie Jean."

When you encounter a talent like Javon, sometimes, the best thing to do is hit record on your phone, get out of the way and let him do his thing.

That white glove Javon's wearing, it's the one his grandfather wears when he ushers at church on Sundays. 

And Javon said he learned his moves from watching Ellen DeGeneres.

Harrison said these are the calls officers love to take!

#gvlpd #communitypolicing

Javon's dance moves have been shared more than 1,000 times and viewed more than 49,000 times. You can watch the video here: 

