54-year-old woman shot and killed in Kershaw County

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A 54-year-old woman was killed in a shooting in Westville that occurred overnight near the Lancaster County border on June 17. 

Brenda Marie Coates was identified as the victim, but the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office is restricting information due to the nature of the investigation.

A person of interest has been identified as a woman, but no arrests have been made at this time. 

SLED is assisting in the investigation.  

WIS News 10 will update this story as more information becomes available. 

