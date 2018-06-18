SCE&G filing for decrease in retail gas rates, would lower bills starting in November

President Donald Trump announced on Monday he's directing the Pentagon to begin a sixth branch of the military - "space force."More >>
Video of the encounter, in which an ER doctor laughs at and belittles a 20-year-old patient, has been viewed more than 4 million times on Facebook.More >>
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.More >>
The sign requesting customers to report non-English shouting appeared in the window of a Baltimore Dunkin’ Donuts.More >>
A teen boy has died, after police say he was found unconscious in a pool at the White Oak Apartments in Henrico.More >>
The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.More >>
Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a new "zero-tolerance" policy that refers all cases of illegal entry for criminal prosecution.More >>
The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has resumed the search for a possible drowning at Lake Murray on Monday, according to SCDNR.More >>
Drivers in downtown Lexington will encounter a new traffic flow beginning Saturday morning, as the town is set to complete its first project designed to alleviate congestion.More >>
California Dreaming, a popular restaurant in Columbia, was damaged in a fire that broke out near closing time Sunday night, according to the Columbia Fire Department.More >>
One Town of Irmo councilmember is not happy about the comments their mayor posted on Facebook that received internet-wide attention.More >>
California officials, having concluded coffee drinking is not a risky pastime, are proposing a regulation that will essentially tell consumers of America's favorite beverage they can drink up without fear.More >>
Disney and Pixar's "Incredibles 2" has broken the record for the best animated opening of all time and the biggest for a PG-rated film.More >>
