SC councilman brings Irmo mayor's 'disparaging' comments on council agenda

The post from Hardy King garnering national attention. The post appears to have been removed from his page. (Source: Facebook screenshots)

The mayor of Irmo, SC has garnered the attention of a national publication because of personal social media accounts that many are considering anti-Muslim. (Source: WIS)

One Town of Irmo councilmember is not happy about the comments their mayor posted on Facebook that received internet-wide attention.

Irmo Councilmember Barry Walker posted in an Irmo residents Facebook group on June 16 that he has added an item on the next council meeting's agenda for Irmo residents to publicly voice their displeasure on the comments.

On June 4, Irmo Mayor Hardy King posted a shared Facebook post that many considered anti-Muslim. Several other posts cited information about Mexican immigrants and Muslims that many considered offensive.

King did not back down from his comments when approached by WIS on June 7, saying what he posted was factually accurate and his social media was no one's business.

"I don't think anything I posted is false, I don't think it's inaccurate," King said. "If somebody wants to correct any of that stuff and send me a text or post it to my Facebook page that it's incorrect and not factual, then that's fine, we can debate that. But the truth is what truth is and if people don't like it, they don't like it."

King also said he's received a number of positive responses to his posts, saying many Irmo residents agree with him. The June 4 post is no longer on King's page.

"There's a lot of people who walk around with their panties up their...and they get hurt over anything. To those people, I'm sorry, I don't care," King said. "To most people who are intelligent, if [the] truth hurts, I can't help that either. I don't think it was offensive. It might be offensive to a terrorist. It might be offensive to an illegal immigrant, or alien, or whatever. So be it. Get offended, get over it, grow up, you know? That's all I can say."

King even told the left-leaning news website The Daily Beast that his posts "did not merit public concern."

“I’m sure the article isn’t going to do any good anyway,” The Daily Beast quotes King as saying, “and I don’t know who’s going to read it here, and I’m sure it’s already biased in the first place. But that’s fine. That’s life, and that’s politics, and I’ll deal with that.”

The mayor is a Republican and was elected to his position in 2011. The mayor, a local businessman who championed the city's parking ordinances, promoted a track record of fiscal conservatism during his campaign. He is running for reelection in 2019, according to his website.

King's comments have also sparked a moveon.org petition asking him to resign. With a goal of 2,000 signatures set, the petition has 1,080 signatures as of Monday afternoon.

This also isn't the first time King's social media posts have come under fire. In 2012, it was alleged he posted something offensive toward Democrats filled with various stereotypes. King denied making the post.

The next Town of Irmo council meeting is on Tuesday, June 19 at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.