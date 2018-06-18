SC teen makes impressive duct tape tux for prom scholarship - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

SC teen makes impressive duct tape tux for prom scholarship

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
SC teen Charlie Hyman is a national finalist for the Stuck at Prom Scholarship contest. (WIS) SC teen Charlie Hyman is a national finalist for the Stuck at Prom Scholarship contest. (WIS)
If Hyman wins the competition, he will receive a $10,000 scholarship.(WIS) If Hyman wins the competition, he will receive a $10,000 scholarship.(WIS)
Charlie Hyman didn't cut any corners when making his tux out of duct tape. (WIS) Charlie Hyman didn't cut any corners when making his tux out of duct tape. (WIS)
Charlie Hyman's duct tape outfit is complete with duct tape accessories. (WIS) Charlie Hyman's duct tape outfit is complete with duct tape accessories. (WIS)
A South Carolina teen is making national headlines for his duct taping skills. 

Charlie Hyman, a recent graduate of Mauldin High School and The Fine Arts Center, is one of five national finalists for the Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest.

The contest asks participants to create an entire outfit made of duct tape and wear it to prom. First place winners in both the dress and tux categories will be awarded $10,000 each. 

The teen from Simpsonville, SC said he wanted to create something classic, but also unique. If he wins, Hyman says he plans on using the scholarship money to attend the University of Texas at Austin next year. 

The winner is decided entirely from community voting and runs through June 25. If you'd like to vote, visit the Stuck at Prom website.  

Good luck Charlie!

