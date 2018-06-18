WIS wins at Southeast Emmy Awards - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

It was an exciting weekend at the Southeast Emmy Awards for Team WIS.

On Saturday June 16, the Sunrise crew was honored with an Emmy for Best Morning Newscast during coverage of Hurricane Irma. The entire team is truly grateful for the honor.

The WIS evening team and the 5p.m. coverage of the eclipse was also honored for Best Daily Newscast.

Finally, Creative Director Jared Stepp was honored with an Emmy for Best Single Spot promotion for his "Welcome to Sunrise." 

WIS Morning Anchor Mary King was honored to announce Jared's win.

WIS was nominated for 11 Emmys overall. 

