Technical issue continues to cause flight delays

Several American Airlines flights have been canceled in Charlotte and at Columbia Metropolitan Airport (Source: WIS)

A technical issue is continuing to impact American Airlines passengers Monday morning.

The issue has left passengers for more than 70 flights out of Charlotte stranded and has flights to and from Columbia Metropolitan Airport canceled.

Regional carrier for American Airlines, PSA Airlines, is operating on a reduced schedule for flights in and out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport Monday until noon.

This continues to impact some @AmericanAir flights at CAE today and we urge all American passengers to verify their flight status via the airlines website or mobile app before coming to the airport. https://t.co/u2kje21TAP — Columbia Metropolitan Airport (@CAEAirport) June 15, 2018

The airline says they are rebooking passengers and that the customer relations department is reaching out to all affected.

The issues are not affecting any other regional carriers or mainline flights.

More than 100 flights to and from Charlotte were canceled last week as well because of the technical issue.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on the American Airlines app or at aa.com before heading to the airport.

