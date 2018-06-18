Technical issue continues to cause flight delays - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Technical issue continues to cause flight delays

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Several American Airlines flights have been canceled in Charlotte and at Columbia Metropolitan Airport (Source: WIS) Several American Airlines flights have been canceled in Charlotte and at Columbia Metropolitan Airport (Source: WIS)
(WIS) -

A technical issue is continuing to impact American Airlines passengers Monday morning.

The issue has left passengers for more than 70 flights out of Charlotte stranded and has flights to and from Columbia Metropolitan Airport canceled. 

Regional carrier for American Airlines, PSA Airlines, is operating on a reduced schedule for flights in and out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport Monday until noon. 

The airline says they are rebooking passengers and that the customer relations department is reaching out to all affected.

The issues are not affecting any other regional carriers or mainline flights.

More than 100 flights to and from Charlotte were canceled last week as well because of the technical issue.

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on the American Airlines app or at aa.com before heading to the airport.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Trump announces 'space force'

    Trump announces 'space force'

    Monday, June 18 2018 12:41 PM EDT2018-06-18 16:41:51 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 12:41 PM EDT2018-06-18 16:41:51 GMT
    President Donald Trump announced on Monday he has directed the Pentagon to create a sixth branch of the military. (Source: CNN/file)President Donald Trump announced on Monday he has directed the Pentagon to create a sixth branch of the military. (Source: CNN/file)

    President Donald Trump announced on Monday he's directing the Pentagon to begin a sixth branch of the military -  "space force."

    More >>

    President Donald Trump announced on Monday he's directing the Pentagon to begin a sixth branch of the military -  "space force."

    More >>

  • Correction: US Open story

    Correction: US Open story

    Sunday, June 17 2018 8:59 AM EDT2018-06-17 12:59:32 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 12:40 PM EDT2018-06-18 16:40:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Dustin Johnson misses a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Dustin Johnson misses a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Southampton, N.Y.
    The toughest test at US Open is getting Shinnecock Hills in the right condition for a memorable final round.More >>
    The toughest test at US Open is getting Shinnecock Hills in the right condition for a memorable final round.More >>

  • Trump digs in on immigration amid family separation crisis

    Trump digs in on immigration amid family separation crisis

    Monday, June 18 2018 4:20 AM EDT2018-06-18 08:20:01 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 12:40 PM EDT2018-06-18 16:40:19 GMT
    (Butch Comegys/The Times-Tribune via AP). U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks on immigration policy and law enforcement actions at Lackawanna College in downtown Scranton, Pa., on Friday, June 15, 2018.(Butch Comegys/The Times-Tribune via AP). U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks on immigration policy and law enforcement actions at Lackawanna College in downtown Scranton, Pa., on Friday, June 15, 2018.

    Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a new "zero-tolerance" policy that refers all cases of illegal entry for criminal prosecution.

    More >>

    Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a new "zero-tolerance" policy that refers all cases of illegal entry for criminal prosecution.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly