Columbia's California Dreaming restaurant damaged in fire Sunday - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

breaking

Columbia's California Dreaming restaurant damaged in fire Sunday night

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
The California Dreaming restaurant on Main Street in Columbia was damaged by a fire that broke out on June 17. (Source: WIS) The California Dreaming restaurant on Main Street in Columbia was damaged by a fire that broke out on June 17. (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

California Dreaming, a popular restaurant in Columbia, was damaged in a fire that broke out near closing time Sunday night, according to the Columbia Fire Department. 

The Main Street business had a fire break out inside the business and, according to fire officials, is still not under control as first responders look for possible hotspots. 

There were no reported injuries as the employees and the few customers left in the restaurant were evacuated. 

WIS News 10 will update this story as more information becomes available. 

