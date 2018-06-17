Columbia's California Dreaming restaurant damaged in fire Sunday night

The California Dreaming restaurant on Main Street in Columbia was damaged by a fire that broke out on June 17. (Source: WIS)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -
California Dreaming, a popular restaurant in Columbia, was damaged in a fire that broke out near closing time Sunday night, according to the Columbia Fire Department.
The Main Street business had a fire break out inside the business and, according to fire officials, is still not under control as first responders look for possible hotspots.
BREAKING: Crews are responding to a fire at California Dreaming. We know so far this happened around the time they were closing with 20 employees inside. No injuries reported. More in minutes on @wis10 at 11. pic.twitter.com/trKgygrKsw
Sunday, June 17 2018 4:29 PM EDT2018-06-17 20:29:54 GMT
Monday, June 18 2018 3:31 AM EDT2018-06-18 07:31:09 GMT
