Columbia's California Dreaming restaurant damaged in fire Sunday night

California Dreaming, a popular restaurant in Columbia, was damaged in a fire that broke out near closing time Sunday night, according to the Columbia Fire Department.

The Main Street business had a fire break out inside the business and, according to fire officials, is still not under control as first responders look for possible hotspots.

There were no reported injuries as the employees and the few customers left in the restaurant were evacuated.

