California Dreaming explains fire, plans to serve dinner Monday

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

California Dreaming, a popular restaurant in Columbia, was damaged in a fire that broke out near closing time Sunday night, according to the Columbia Fire Department. 

The Main Street business had a fire break out inside the business around 10p.m.

There were no reported injuries as the employees and the few customers left in the restaurant were evacuated.

"The fire occurred very high in one of the kitchen exhaust hoods duct that vents through the attic of our historic building to the roof. No fire was present in the kitchen. And no one was injured," Amber Stewart with Carolina Dreaming said in a statement. "Thank you for your concern and well wishes. We look forward to serving everyone as early as this evening at 4p.m."

On California Dreaming's Facebook page, it was noted that the restaurant incurred minimal damage and the restaurant level is unharmed.

This is the second California Dreaming location in South Carolina to see a fire. In September 2017, the Charleston location was damaged by fire. The cause of the fire was determined to be flood-related electrical wiring damage. 

WIS News 10 will update this story as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

