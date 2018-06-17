Man sought by Lexington County deputies after shoplifting two cases of beer from gas station

This man is wanted by LCSD for shoplifting two cases of Bud Light from a gas station on May 25. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -
A man is wanted by Lexington County deputies after walking out of a gas station on Emanuel Church Road with two cases of beer and not paying for them.
LCSD is seeking community assistance in identifying the shoplifter, who operates a red pickup truck. He was caught on surveillance footage wearing a baggy white t-shirt, black shorts, and a baseball cap. The theft occurred on the evening of May 25.
Do you know who this man is? He was captured on surveillance video shoplifting from a gas station on Emanuel Church Road May 25 before driving away in a red truck. If you have any idea who he is, please call 888-Crime-SC. #LESM#LCSDnewspic.twitter.com/hdRfpydr6r
If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
