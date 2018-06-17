Man sought by Lexington County deputies after shoplifting two ca - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Man sought by Lexington County deputies after shoplifting two cases of beer from gas station

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
This man is wanted by LCSD for shoplifting two cases of Bud Light from a gas station on May 25. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department) This man is wanted by LCSD for shoplifting two cases of Bud Light from a gas station on May 25. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A man is wanted by Lexington County deputies after walking out of a gas station on Emanuel Church Road with two cases of beer and not paying for them.

LCSD is seeking community assistance in identifying the shoplifter, who operates a red pickup truck. He was caught on surveillance footage wearing a baggy white t-shirt, black shorts, and a baseball cap. The theft occurred on the evening of May 25. 

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

