Back in charge, Assey returns to coaching with Gray Collegiate

Charles Assey returns to head coaching after being named the new baseball coach at Gray Collegiate Academy. (Source: WIS)

Almost a decade has passed since Charles Assey, Sr. last served as a head baseball coach. He left his post in the dugout, because he felt burned out. Now, he's ready to lead, once again, as he takes over the Gray Collegiate baseball program.

“It didn’t fool my kids,” Assey said. “My wife it took a few minutes.”

Charles Assey, Sr. spent 26 years as a high school varsity head coach in multiple sports. Along the way, he claimed eight state championships in baseball and football, but he took a brief hiatus from coaching and teaching altogether in 1999.

“I got burned out, to be honest," Assey said.

So, Assey ventured into the business world in the summer of 1999, but his love for baseball never diminished. He returned to coaching in 2003 to lead Heathwood Hall baseball for five years.

Shortly after that, he joined his son Charles, Jr. on the diamond to be his assistant coach.

"Helping Charles over the last six years, that was fun. That was special," Assey said.

In fact, during that time working with his son, the elder Assey learned a thing or two about coaching.

"I saw that somebody posted on Facebook that when you play for Charlie Assey back in the 90s, you were on a track team and not a baseball team,” Assey said. "Anything we did wrong, we stopped, and we ran. All the time. This time around, I'm a little calmer. I learned from my son that I need to be a better teacher."

The 62-year-old Assey loves every bit of becoming the Gray Collegiate varsity baseball head coach. This summer, he's managing a Junior American Legion club in Lexington, which has many future War Eagles on the roster.

Assey wants to build a winner at Gray Collegiate. However, his main focus is on building championship winning kids off the field.

"I'd rather them be better outside of the fence than in between it," added Assey.

Assey and his family know how to thrive inside the lines. This year, his daughter-in-law, Megan Assey, guided Spring Valley basketball to a state title. His son Charles, Jr., also led Cardinal Newman to a championship in 2018.

"He's still reminding me. I am still the third best coach behind his wife, him, then me," Charles, Sr. said.

