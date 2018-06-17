Search for possible drowning in Lake Murray resumes Monday

Video of the encounter, in which an ER doctor laughs at and belittles a 20-year-old patient, has been viewed more than 4 million times on Facebook.More >>
An insurance company claims the parents were negligent for not monitoring their children.More >>
Police were trying to tell Lori Bruick that her husband took his own life but were having trouble finding her - until they went into the family home.More >>
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.More >>
Hundreds of children are waiting away from their parents inside a Border Patrol holding facility in South Texas, with groups of 20 or more children to a single cage.More >>
President Donald Trump announced on Monday he's directing the Pentagon to begin a sixth branch of the military - "space force."More >>
Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a new "zero-tolerance" policy that refers all cases of illegal entry for criminal prosecution.More >>
One Town of Irmo councilmember is not happy about the comments their mayor posted on Facebook that received internet-wide attention.More >>
The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party.More >>
Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani says the president might pardon his former campaign chairman and others ensnared in the Russia investigation once the special counsel's work ends.More >>
A strong earthquake shook the city of Osaka in western Japan, causing scattered damage including broken glass and partial building collapses.More >>
The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.More >>
California officials, having concluded coffee drinking is not a risky pastime, are proposing a regulation that will essentially tell consumers of America's favorite beverage they can drink up without fear.More >>
Pope Francis has denounced abortion as the "white glove" equivalent of the Nazi-era eugenics program and urged families to accept the children God gives them.More >>
