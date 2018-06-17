Search for possible drowning in Lake Murray called off until Mon - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Search for possible drowning in Lake Murray called off until Monday

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is responding to a possible drowning at Lake Murray. (Source: WISTV) The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is responding to a possible drowning at Lake Murray. (Source: WISTV)
LAKE MURRAY, SC (WIS) -

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has called off the search for a possible drowning at Lake Murray on Sunday and the search will resume on Monday, according to SCDNR.

It happened at the Liberty Tap Room & Grill located on at 1602 Marina Road. SCDNR officials confirmed a dive team was on the way to the scene just before 2 p.m. on Sunday. The Richland County Sheriff's Department also responded to the scene. 

Richland County deputies said a witness stated that a 40-year-old man jumped into the lake and never resurfaced. 

"Basically, a group of people were enjoying the afternoon in the lake on a pontoon coming into the marina and they stopped and swimmed [sic] for a little while and, as they were getting back on the boat, one of their members went down," Sergeant Rhett Bickley said. "Three people were in the water. Two of them made it back to the boat, but one did not. The individual went missing in 60 feet of water."

SCDNR is using their aquatics investigation recovery team, but have access to units from Richland County and Prosperity Rescue if they require additional units. 

"The initial information was that it was a very clean location so that we had hoped for a quick recovery," Bickley said. "If we do not recover shortly, then, yes, we will be calling in other groups in to come assist." 

Bickley says that authorities are utilizing an underwater sonar that can sweep the area. 

"We're running a piece of equipment called an Aris Defender 3000. It's an underwater sonar which basically lets the diver actually carry the sonar system that is usually on the boat with him as he swims and, whereas about now, I've got about six to eight feet of visibility on the bottom. With the Aris, I can look out 40 feet in any direction.

WIS will continue to update as more information becomes available.

