RCSD, SCDNR investigating possible drowning of 40-year-old on Lake Murray

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is responding to a possible drowning at Lake Murray.

It happened at the Liberty Tap Room & Grill located on at 1602 Marina Road. DNR officials confirmed a dive team was on the way to the scene just before 2 p.m. on Sunday. The Richland County Sheriff's Department also responded to the scene.

Richland County deputies said a witness stated that a 40-year-old man jumped into the lake and never resurfaced.

Details are extremely limited at this time. WIS has a crew on the scene. Check back for updates.

Officials are looking for a person who jumped off a boat at the Lake Murray Marina. DNR currently has two dive teams in the water searching for that person. Will keep you updated with more information as we get it. @wis10 pic.twitter.com/IN0Qtmg6ei — Jenna Cisneros (@JennaWISTV) June 17, 2018

