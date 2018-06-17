RCSD, SCDNR investigating possible drowning of 40-year-old on La - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

RCSD, SCDNR investigating possible drowning of 40-year-old on Lake Murray

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
LAKE MURRAY, SC (WIS) -

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is responding to a possible drowning at Lake Murray.

It happened at the Liberty Tap Room & Grill located on at 1602 Marina Road. DNR officials confirmed a dive team was on the way to the scene just before 2 p.m. on Sunday. The Richland County Sheriff's Department also responded to the scene. 

Richland County deputies said a witness stated that a 40-year-old man jumped into the lake and never resurfaced. 

Details are extremely limited at this time. WIS has a crew on the scene. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

