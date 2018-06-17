Body recovered in search for missing swimmer in Lake Murray - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

breaking

Body recovered in search for missing swimmer in Lake Murray

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is responding to a possible drowning at Lake Murray. (Source: WISTV) The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is responding to a possible drowning at Lake Murray. (Source: WISTV)
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is responding to a possible drowning at Lake Murray. (Source: WISTV) The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is responding to a possible drowning at Lake Murray. (Source: WISTV)
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is responding to a possible drowning at Lake Murray. (Source: WISTV) The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is responding to a possible drowning at Lake Murray. (Source: WISTV)
LAKE MURRAY, SC (WIS) -

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has recovered the body of a missing 40-year-old man that disappeared into Lake Murray Sunday afternoon. 

The incident happened at the Liberty Tap Room & Grill located on at 1602 Marina Road on Sunday. SCDNR officials confirmed a dive team was on the way to the scene just before 2 p.m. on Sunday. The Richland County Sheriff's Department also responded to the scene. 

Richland County deputies said a witness stated that a 40-year-old man jumped into the lake and never resurfaced. 

"Basically, a group of people were enjoying the afternoon in the lake on a pontoon coming into the marina and they stopped and swimmed [sic] for a little while and, as they were getting back on the boat, one of their members went down," Sergeant Rhett Bickley said. "Three people were in the water. Two of them made it back to the boat, but one did not. The individual went missing in 60 feet of water."

SCDNR is using their aquatics investigation recovery team, but have access to units from Richland County and Prosperity Rescue if they require additional units. 

"The initial information was that it was a very clean location so that we had hoped for a quick recovery," Bickley said. "If we do not recover shortly, then, yes, we will be calling in other groups in to come assist." 

Bickley says that authorities are utilizing an underwater sonar that can sweep the area. 

"We're running a piece of equipment called an Aris Defender 3000. It's an underwater sonar which basically lets the diver actually carry the sonar system that is usually on the boat with him as he swims and, whereas about now, I've got about six to eight feet of visibility on the bottom. With the Aris, I can look out 40 feet in any direction.

WIS will continue to update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Unapologetic Trump digs in on immigration despite outrage

    Unapologetic Trump digs in on immigration despite outrage

    Monday, June 18 2018 4:20 AM EDT2018-06-18 08:20:01 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 9:12 PM EDT2018-06-19 01:12:17 GMT
    (Butch Comegys/The Times-Tribune via AP). U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks on immigration policy and law enforcement actions at Lackawanna College in downtown Scranton, Pa., on Friday, June 15, 2018.(Butch Comegys/The Times-Tribune via AP). U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks on immigration policy and law enforcement actions at Lackawanna College in downtown Scranton, Pa., on Friday, June 15, 2018.

    Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a new "zero-tolerance" policy that refers all cases of illegal entry for criminal prosecution.

    More >>

    Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a new "zero-tolerance" policy that refers all cases of illegal entry for criminal prosecution.

    More >>

  • Director: FBI won't repeat mistakes noted in watchdog report

    Director: FBI won't repeat mistakes noted in watchdog report

    Monday, June 18 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-06-18 18:40:23 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 9:11 PM EDT2018-06-19 01:11:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz, left, and FBI Director Christopher Wray wait to testify as the Senate Judiciary Committee examines the internal report of the FBI's Clinton email probe and the role ...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz, left, and FBI Director Christopher Wray wait to testify as the Senate Judiciary Committee examines the internal report of the FBI's Clinton email probe and the role ...
    The Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee says the Justice Department has a "serious credibility problem.".More >>
    The Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee says the Justice Department has a "serious credibility problem.".More >>

  • Upping ante, Trump threatens new tariffs on Chinese imports

    Upping ante, Trump threatens new tariffs on Chinese imports

    Monday, June 18 2018 1:30 PM EDT2018-06-18 17:30:14 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 9:11 PM EDT2018-06-19 01:11:32 GMT
    Trump recently ordered tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese goods in retaliation for intellectual properly theft. The tariffs were quickly matched by China on U.S. exports. (Source: Pixabay)Trump recently ordered tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese goods in retaliation for intellectual properly theft. The tariffs were quickly matched by China on U.S. exports. (Source: Pixabay)

    U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says China is engaging in "predatory economics 101" and an unprecedented level of larceny" of intellectual property.

    More >>

    U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says China is engaging in "predatory economics 101" and an unprecedented level of larceny" of intellectual property.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly