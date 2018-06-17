47-year-old man identified as drowned swimmer in Lake Murray - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

47-year-old man identified as drowned swimmer in Lake Murray

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is responding to a possible drowning at Lake Murray. (Source: WISTV) The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is responding to a possible drowning at Lake Murray. (Source: WISTV)
LAKE MURRAY, SC (WIS) -

On Tuesday, The Richland County Coroner identified the body of a missing 47-year-old man that that was recovered Monday after he reportedly disappeared into Lake Murray Sunday afternoon.

Rasheed Taylor, of Lexington, was swimming with his family when he disappeared into the water. Coroner Gary Watts confirmed that his death was due to asphyxiation from freshwater drowning. 

The man disappeared near the Liberty Tap Room & Grill located at 1602 Marina Road on Sunday. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officials confirmed a dive team was on the way to the scene just before 2 p.m. on Sunday. The Richland County Sheriff's Department also responded to the scene. 

Taylor's body was found in "close proximity" to where he disappeared.

"Basically, a group of people were enjoying the afternoon in the lake on a pontoon coming into the marina and they stopped and swimmed [sic] for a little while and, as they were getting back on the boat, one of their members went down," Sergeant Rhett Bickley said. "Three people were in the water. Two of them made it back to the boat, but one did not. The individual went missing in 60 feet of water."

A Lake Murray visitor provided pictures of the family's exact location when they realized the man was missing from their boat. This information aided authorities in the search. 

SCDNR used their aquatics investigation recovery team, but had access to units from Richland County and Prosperity Rescue for additional units. 

Bickley says that authorities used an underwater sonar to sweep the area. 

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources continues to investigate.  

