Crash in Orangeburg County leaves two ejected from car, one dead

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

One person in Orangeburg County died early Sunday morning after a collision which ejected them from their car.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on SC Highway 4 near Frank White Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a car traveling on SC Highway 4 ran off the right side of the road and overturned. The two people in the car were not wearing seatbelts and were both ejected.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time by the coroner.

