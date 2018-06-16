Lexington County deputies remove woman from home following domestic situation

An insurance company claims the parents were negligent for not monitoring their children.More >>
A spokeswoman said the company was "amazed" and "impressed" by the thoughtfulness of the idea.
Animal control officers euthanized the German shepherd they say was responsible for the attack.
Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plant.
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.
Sen. John McCain's legacy was thrust into focus nearly one year ago when he announced his brain cancer diagnosis.
AMC Networks says that Chris Hardwick's talk show is on hold and he has withdrawn as moderator of AMC and BBC America's Comic-Con panels.
Some private investigators and genealogy experts want to use the same DNA-tracking system that identified the suspected Golden State Killer to solve decades-old murder and missing-person cases.
China fired back Saturday in a spiraling trade dispute with President Donald Trump by raising import duties on a $34 billion list of American goods including soybeans, electric cars and whiskey.
California officials, having concluded coffee drinking is not a risky pastime, are proposing a regulation that will essentially tell consumers of America's favorite beverage they can drink up without fear.
Pope Francis has denounced abortion as the "white glove" equivalent of the Nazi-era eugenics program and urged families to accept the children God gives them.
Police in Moscow say eight people have been injured when a taxi into pedestrians on a sidewalk near Red Square.
The father found himself in desperate need of a kidney after the one he received in 2014 started to show signs of failure.
