Lexington County deputies remove woman from home following domes - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lexington County deputies remove woman from home following domestic situation

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Lexington County deputies detained a woman who refused to leave her home on Saturday night. 

Authorities originally went to the Cedar Field Lane home around 9:30 p.m. to talk to the subject about a domestic situation that had occurred earlier in the evening but refused to leave the residence, according to LCSD. 

There are no reported injuries in "either" incident, per an LCSD spokesperson.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

