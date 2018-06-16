Lexington County deploys SWAT and armored vehicle in removal of woman from home

Lexington County deputies detained a woman who refused to leave her home on Saturday night.

Authorities originally went to the Cedar Field Lane home around 9:30 p.m. to talk to the subject about a domestic situation that had occurred earlier in the evening but refused to leave the residence, according to LCSD. Deputies responded with five units, including SWAT, along with their BearCat unit — an armored vehicle.

There are no reported injuries in "either" incident, per an LCSD spokesperson.

Lexington County confirms that the situation was not a hostage situation.

