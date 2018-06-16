Lexington County deploys SWAT and armored vehicle in removal of woman from home

An insurance company claims the parents were negligent for not monitoring their children.More >>
The Wendy's team said in a statement that they've been made aware of the situation and take the matter very seriously.More >>
A teen boy has died, after police say he was found unconscious in a pool at the White Oak Apartments in Henrico.More >>
Animal control officers euthanized the German shepherd they say was responsible for the attack.More >>
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.More >>
A second sheriff's deputy has died after being shot while an inmate was being transported to a Kansas City courthouse.More >>
Disney and Pixar's "Incredibles 2" has broken the record for the best animated opening of all time and the biggest for a PG-rated film.More >>
Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plant.More >>
A White House adviser is distancing the Trump administration from responsibility for a jump in the number of migrant children being separated from their parents by authorities at the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>
Sen. John McCain's legacy was thrust into focus nearly one year ago when he announced his brain cancer diagnosis.More >>
A suicide bomber has struck in Afghanistan's eastern city of Jalalabad, killing at least 10 people in the second attack in as many days targeting Taliban fighters, security forces and civilians celebrating a...More >>
Moscow police would not comment on whether the crash would affect security measures for the World Cup, which is being held in 11 Russian cities over the next month.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is responding to a possible drowning at Lake Murray.More >>
AMC Networks says that Chris Hardwick's talk show is on hold and he has withdrawn as moderator of AMC and BBC America's Comic-Con panels.More >>
Any way you slice it, it’s going to feel HOT today as the heat index will push 100 degrees with only a slight chance of a cooling thunderstorm this afternoon.More >>
