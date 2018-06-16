Four-wheeler thief wanted in Lexington

Lexington Police are searching for this pictured man who is accused of stealing a four-wheeler from a home on Porsche Drive on June 9. (Source: Lexington Police Department)

Lexington Police are searching for this pictured man who is accused of stealing a four-wheeler from a home on Porsche Drive on June 9. (Source: Lexington Police Department)

Lexington Police are searching for this pictured man who is accused of stealing a four-wheeler from a home on Porsche Drive on June 9. (Source: Lexington Police Department)

A four-wheeler was stolen on Porsche drive June 9 and police are looking for the man they believe to be responsible.

Caught on surveillance footage, the suspect, who was wearing a gray hat and a purple long-sleeve shirt, can be seen mounting and driving off with the recreational vehicle.

Lexington Police are seeking community assistance in locating the culprit.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. You can also contact Detective Corporal Lawler with the Lexington Police Department directly at (803) 359-2067.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.