Four-wheeler thief wanted in Lexington - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Four-wheeler thief wanted in Lexington

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Lexington Police are searching for this pictured man who is accused of stealing a four-wheeler from a home on Porsche Drive on June 9. (Source: Lexington Police Department) Lexington Police are searching for this pictured man who is accused of stealing a four-wheeler from a home on Porsche Drive on June 9. (Source: Lexington Police Department)
Lexington Police are searching for this pictured man who is accused of stealing a four-wheeler from a home on Porsche Drive on June 9. (Source: Lexington Police Department) Lexington Police are searching for this pictured man who is accused of stealing a four-wheeler from a home on Porsche Drive on June 9. (Source: Lexington Police Department)
Lexington Police are searching for this pictured man who is accused of stealing a four-wheeler from a home on Porsche Drive on June 9. (Source: Lexington Police Department) Lexington Police are searching for this pictured man who is accused of stealing a four-wheeler from a home on Porsche Drive on June 9. (Source: Lexington Police Department)
LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) -

A four-wheeler was stolen on Porsche drive June 9 and police are looking for the man they believe to be responsible.

Caught on surveillance footage, the suspect, who was wearing a gray hat and a purple long-sleeve shirt, can be seen mounting and driving off with the recreational vehicle. 

Lexington Police are seeking community assistance in locating the culprit. 

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. You can also contact Detective Corporal Lawler with the Lexington Police Department directly at (803) 359-2067.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Pope: Abortion is 'white glove' equivalent to Nazi crimes

    Pope: Abortion is 'white glove' equivalent to Nazi crimes

    Saturday, June 16 2018 10:59 AM EDT2018-06-16 14:59:00 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-06-17 01:02:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino). Pope Francis greets members of an association of people honored by the Italian Presidency for their commitment to their work, in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Friday, June 15, 2018.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino). Pope Francis greets members of an association of people honored by the Italian Presidency for their commitment to their work, in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Friday, June 15, 2018.

    Pope Francis has denounced abortion as the "white glove" equivalent of the Nazi-era eugenics program and urged families to accept the children God gives them.

    More >>

    Pope Francis has denounced abortion as the "white glove" equivalent of the Nazi-era eugenics program and urged families to accept the children God gives them.

    More >>

  • Taxi hits pedestrians near Moscow's Red Square, injuring 8

    Taxi hits pedestrians near Moscow's Red Square, injuring 8

    Saturday, June 16 2018 12:59 PM EDT2018-06-16 16:59:18 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 9:01 PM EDT2018-06-17 01:01:47 GMT
    Preliminary information indicated the driver lost control of the vehicle. (Source: CNN)Preliminary information indicated the driver lost control of the vehicle. (Source: CNN)

    Police in Moscow say eight people have been injured when a taxi into pedestrians on a sidewalk near Red Square.

    More >>

    Police in Moscow say eight people have been injured when a taxi into pedestrians on a sidewalk near Red Square.

    More >>

  • Cooling towers imploded at Florida power plant

    Cooling towers imploded at Florida power plant

    Saturday, June 16 2018 12:59 PM EDT2018-06-16 16:59:10 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 9:01 PM EDT2018-06-17 01:01:42 GMT
    (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP). Two 464-foot-tall cooling towers of the St. Johns River Power Park on Jacksonville, Florida's Northside are simultaneously imploded Saturday, June 16, 2018, as part of the demolition of the now closed coal fir...(Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP). Two 464-foot-tall cooling towers of the St. Johns River Power Park on Jacksonville, Florida's Northside are simultaneously imploded Saturday, June 16, 2018, as part of the demolition of the now closed coal fir...

    Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plant.

    More >>

    Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plant.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly