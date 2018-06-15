Columbia dollar store robbed at gunpoint

This Dollar Tree store was robbed at gunpoint after business hours on North Main Street on the night of June 15. (Source: WIS)

A Dollar Tree business on North Main Street was robbed at gunpoint Friday night, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Around 9 p.m., deputies responded to the robbery where the suspect escaped with an undisclosed amount of money. The manager told authorities that the suspect entered the store during business hours and waited until after the store had closed to present a handgun and demand money.

No injuries were reported and no suspect info has been released yet.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

