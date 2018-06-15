Columbia dollar store robbed at gunpoint

Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."More >>
DeDe Phillips, a 46-year-old Georgia grandmother, told a local newspaper her thinking was: "Not today."More >>
An invasive species of plant that can be incredibly dangerous to humans has been spotted in Virginia.More >>
More than five weeks after eruptions started on the Big Island, there's no signs that the lava is stopping.More >>
Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that a missing three-year-old has been found in Butler County, Missouri.More >>
Congressional Republicans distance themselves from the Trump administration's aggressive policy of separating children from their parents at the border.More >>
President Donald Trump has approved a plan to impose tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods.More >>
According to Homeland Security figures obtained by the AP, nearly two thousand children have been separated from their families at the border since a new policy cracking down on illegal entry.More >>
Less than two weeks remain until voters head back to the polls to vote in the Republican runoff for Governor. Each candidate spent Friday hoping to shore up support.More >>
More than five weeks after eruptions started on the Big Island, there's no signs that the lava is stopping.More >>
North Korea's Kim Jong Un has promised President Donald Trump he would return the remains of American soldiers who died in the North.More >>
A Dollar Tree business on North Main Street was robbed at gunpoint Friday night, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.More >>
June is Men's Health Month and doctors want you to know how early check-ups and preventative care can save your life in the long run.More >>
The FDA is advising that consumers discard and not eat any of the cerealMore >>
Authorities say one sheriff's deputy is dead and another is critically wounded after they were overcome by an inmate while driving a transport vehicle near the courthouse in Kansas City, Kansas.More >>
