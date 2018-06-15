McMaster touts economy, Warren touts endorsements in SC Governor's race

Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."More >>
President Donald Trump has approved a plan to impose tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods.
California officials, having concluded coffee drinking is not a risky pastime, are proposing a regulation that will essentially tell consumers of America's favorite beverage they can drink up without fear.
Police believe road rage led a 23-year-old man to shoot four people outside a suburban Denver dental office, killing a boy.
North Korea's cyberattacks against the U.S. and its allies failed to make Singapore summit talking points 3 years after the crippling Sony attack.
A California couple's security camera caught a bear breaking in through a window.
Congressional Republicans distance themselves from the Trump administration's aggressive policy of separating children from their parents at the border.
According to Homeland Security figures obtained by the AP, nearly two thousand children have been separated from their families at the border since a new policy cracking down on illegal entry.
Less than two weeks remain until voters head back to the polls to vote in the Republican runoff for Governor. Each candidate spent Friday hoping to shore up support.
More than five weeks after eruptions started on the Big Island, there's no signs that the lava is stopping.
North Korea's Kim Jong Un has promised President Donald Trump he would return the remains of American soldiers who died in the North.
