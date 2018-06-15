Tractor-trailer carrying BMW vehicles stolen from Columbia Flying J

These three vehicles remain missing after one of the stolen BMW vehicles was recovered in Florida. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

The pictured suspect was reportedly in possession of one of four vehicles stolen from a tractor trailer that was carrying BMW vehicles from a Columbia Flying J on June 10. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

A tractor-trailer that was carrying BMW vehicles was stolen from a Flying J gas station on Fairfield Road on June 10.

Columbia Police say that the vehicles were being transported from Greenville to Fresh Meadows, NY, and that four of the seven vehicles the trailer was carrying were ultimately stolen with one being recovered in Lantana, FL. The trailer was recovered in Dorchester County on the same day the trailer was stolen.

A male suspect caught on surveillance footage was in possession of the vehicle recovered in Florida, no other suspects have been identified yet.

The three vehicles that remain missing are a white 2018 "Mineralweiss" BMW X5, a white 2018 "Alpineweiss III" BMW X5, and a silver 2018 "Glacierssilber" Metallic BMW X3.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.