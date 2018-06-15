Community remembers teen killed in wreck just days after he graduated

Along a mostly quiet country road outside Gilbert, Cedar Grove Road, a growing memorial is a somber reminder of what happened there Tuesday night.

An 18-year-old got into a wreck and died there while driving home to Leesville.

Timothy Robert “TJ” Langfitt was an Eagle Scout; he was in JROTC; and was on the football team, soccer team, and wrestling team. He graduated Gilbert High School, along with Lexie Edwards, just a short week-and-a-half ago.

"I've never realized how great of impact someone has made on your life until something like this happens,” said Edwards. "His love for the Lord, the way he would strive every day to make sure that he did his best, and he wouldn't settle for anything."

TJ’s young life so memorable a wrestling mom has commissioned t-shirts. They're a way to remember TJ and also a way to help since the profit margin will be donated to TJ’s family.

"The profit on each shirt's going to be about five dollars, and when I came in this morning – we set it up at about 3 o'clock yesterday – when I came in this morning, I was just amazed that we had already sold 138 shirts,” said Joe Davidson, the sales manager of Fully Promoted, who’s also set up a website to offer the shirts. “My wife taught TJ for first and second multi-age at Gilbert Primary School. He was a wonderful young man back then even in first grade.”

TJ’s friends say he was bound for the University of South Carolina and maybe a career serving his country.

No doubt, to Edwards, the loss is tough, but she has found some solace.

"Knowing that he has earned his wings with the Lord right now, and the impact that he made on Gilbert, and our community has come together in great ways that I could never imagine,” she said.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.