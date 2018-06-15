Lexington Police seeking individuals connected with thefts from vehicles in Woodcreek

Three "possibly teenage" suspects are wanted in connection with a series of theft from motor vehicle crimes in the Woodcreek neighborhood of Lexington on June 15. (Source: Lexington Police Department)

Three "possibly teenage" suspects are wanted in connection with a series of theft from motor vehicle crimes in the Woodcreek neighborhood of Lexington on June 15. (Source: Lexington Police Department)

Three "possibly teenage" suspects are wanted in connection with a series of theft from motor vehicle crimes in the Woodcreek neighborhood of Lexington on June 15. (Source: Lexington Police Department)

Community assistance is being sought in the pursuit of three male suspects involved in multiple incidents of theft from motor vehicles and auto tampering, according to Lexington Police.

PLEASE SHARE - LPD needs to identify three subjects who were involved in numerous Theft from Motor Vehicle/Auto Tampering incidents that occurred overnight in the Woodcreek neighborhood.



If you recognize any of the three subjects please contact Detective Heath at 803-951-4642. pic.twitter.com/ha37vlNgNu — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) June 15, 2018

The thefts occurred in the Woodcreek neighborhood around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday when the suspects, who were caught on home surveillance cameras, are seen going vehicle to vehicle and opening doors and rummaging for items. Several reports existed of loose change being stolen.

The suspects are described by police as "possible teenagers" with two suspects being white and one suspect being a black male.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.