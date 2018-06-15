Woman robs store and customer, assaults store clerk with hammer

Kairra Symone Monroe is facing multiple charges including strong armed robbery and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. (Source: RCSD)

A Richland County woman was arrested on Thursday after deputies say she robbed a robbed a store clerk and a customer at BP gas station in May.

Kairra Symone Monroe is facing multiple charges including strong armed robbery and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

The robbery happened on Tuesday, May 22 at the BP gas station located at 1005 Fontaine Road. Deputies say Monroe was wielding a hammer and had a scarf covering her face when she demanded money from the store clerk. The clerk refused to give Monroe the money. Monroe then punched the clerk and hit her with the hammer before the clerk snatched the scarf off Monroe’s face and took the hammer. Monroe then ran off.

The incident with the store clerk was captured on the store’s surveillance.

As she was running out, Monroe ran into another person. She demanded money from the victim before taking her wallet even though the victim told Monroe she did not have any cash.

Monroe is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

