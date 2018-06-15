55-year-old Cassatt woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Columbia

The Richland County Coroner has identified a 55-year-old woman that was killed in a single-vehicle collision in Columbia on June 14.

Rose Barnes succumbed to her injuries at Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital after investigators say that the vehicle that she was a passenger in left the road and collided with a tree around 4:30 p.m. just south of Leesburg Road.

Coroner Gary Watts confirms the cause of death was from blunt force injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

