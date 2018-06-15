24-year-old Saluda man identified as victim in 2-vehicle collision in Newberry Co.

The collision happened on SC 34 two miles east of Silverstreet Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. (Source: Google Maps)

The Newberry County Coroner has identified the person killed in a collision involving a tractor-trailer early Friday afternoon.

The victim was identified as Thomas Young Coleman, 24, of Saluda, SC. Autopsy results show that Coleman died from multiple blunt force injuries from the crash.

The incident happened on SC 34 two miles east of Silverstreet Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 2006 Volvo tractor trailer was traveling west and a Ford truck crossed over the center line as it traveled west and they collided.

The pick-up truck ran off the roadway and overturned. The driver, Coleman, was also ejected from the truck and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

No charges will be filed in this case.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.