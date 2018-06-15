2-vehicle collision kills 1 in Newberry Co.

The collision happened on SC 34 two miles east of Silverstreet Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. (Source: Google Maps)

A collision involving a tractor-trailer killed one of the drivers involved early Friday afternoon.

The collision happened on SC 34 two miles east of Silverstreet Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 2006 Volvo tractor trailer was traveling west and a Ford truck crossed over the center line as it traveled west and they collided.

The pick-up truck ran off the roadway and overturned. The driver, who has not been identified, was also ejected from the truck and died at the scene. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

No charged will be filed in this case.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.