Man wanted for breaking into car and stealing iPhone

Kenneth Lloyd was identified by investigators after they processed the car and found his fingerprints. (Source: RCSD)

Richland County deputies are asking for the community’s help in locating a man who is accused of breaking into a car and stealing items out of it.

Kenneth Lloyd was identified by investigators after they processed the car and found his fingerprints.

Deputies say at about 9:30 p.m. on May 10, Lloyd allegedly broke into a car on the 1600 block of Riverwind Drive and stole an iPhone.

Anyone who may have any information on where Lloyd is located is urged by deputies to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.