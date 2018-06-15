Midlands man pleads guilty for illegally operating strip club

The Richland County Sheriff's Department announced Friday that a man who illegally operated a gentleman's club pleaded guilty earlier this week on those charges. (Source: WIS)

Deputies say Leroy James Green, 65, was previously cited twice as the owner and operator of Laroice Gentleman's Club, located on Carrie Anderson Road in Northeast Columbia.

Deputies first responded to the club on May 10 and saw at least three bouncers working, a hostess charging entrance fees, and two bartenders. In addition to the employees, the deputy spotted "large, sturdy rings" mounted to the ceiling that appeared to be able to hold an adult.

Green told the deputy that night the business was having "a soft opening" but was unable to provide a business license. The deputy told Green that no license had been issued and he was cited for operating without one.

Green was later cited on May 19 for the same offense.

Green pleaded guilty on both counts.

