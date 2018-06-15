Former SC deputy charged with illegally sharing investigation details, crime scene photos with friends, sheriff says

Arrest warrants say that from Jan. 1, 2017 to July 5, 2017, Brandon Williams Jones, 32, allowed and facilitated the unlawful examination of private records to citizens and friends. (Source: Lexington County Detention Center)

A former Lexington County sheriff's deputy has been charged with illegally sharing private citizen's information last year to strangers and friends.

Arrest warrants say that from Jan. 1, 2017 to July 5, 2017, Brandon Williams Jones, 32, allowed and facilitated the unlawful examination of private records to citizens and friends.

An affidavit accuses Jones of sharing private records including state driver's license information, sheriff's department call logs, traffic accident reports, crime scene photographs, incident reports, and information regarding active investigations.

The West Columbia native was fired on Aug. 1, 2017, for violating department policy. He was hired as a sheriff deputy in October 2015.

“Immediately after we became aware of these records being used and shared improperly, we launched an internal review of Jones’ actions,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Once we determined potential criminal activity took place, we notified the State Law Enforcement Division, as is our standard procedure. We do that when a current or former employee is involved to ensure an unbiased and thorough investigation.”

Jones turned himself into agents with the State Law Enforcement Division and was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center on Friday.

