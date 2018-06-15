Thousands of firefighters and families train in Columbia at 'Fire Rescue 2018'

Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."More >>
DeDe Phillips, a 46-year-old Georgia grandmother, told a local newspaper her thinking was: "Not today."More >>
Authorities may have discovered the remains of a missing Madison County woman. Investigators have found human remains at Moon Cemetery located off Cave Spring Road in Owens Cross Roads.More >>
Sometimes you might find a stray bug or worm in your produce, but a dangerous black widow spider? Believe it. That was the case for Jacob Vaughn, a third-year medical student at UTMC, who bought a bunch of fresh broccoli at Kroger in Maumee, only to find a large arachnid alive and acting feisty on the vegetables. The South Toledo man said he discovered the spider while washing off the broccoli before cooking it when "the spider came out and started waving his hands. It was pret...More >>
Police released their body camera video to show the incident from their perspective Wednesday. The footage captures the moment an officer arrives at Waffle House on May 2, as a couple questions their to-go bill.More >>
President Donald Trump has approved a plan to impose tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods.More >>
The Gilbert community is a small one where most people seem to know their neighbors, so what happened to 18-year-old Timothy Robert “TJ” Langfitt Tuesday night is extra tough.More >>
An emotionally charged meeting brought parents and childcare providers to a podium, voicing concerns for little ones.More >>
Congressional Republicans distance themselves from the Trump administration's aggressive policy of separating children from their parents at the border.More >>
AT&T and Time Warner have completed their merger, one of the biggest media deals ever, just two days after a federal judge approved the combination over objections by the Trump Justice Department that it would hurt...More >>
The entertainer is in a Las Vegas hospital with a bronchial infection.More >>
Community assistance is being sought in the pursuit of three male suspects involved in multiple incidents of theft from motor vehicles and auto tampering, according to Lexington Police.More >>
More than five weeks after eruptions started on the Big Island, there's no signs that the lava is stopping.More >>
A Richland County woman was arrested on Thursday after deputies say she robbed a robbed a store clerk and a customer at BP gas station in May.More >>
