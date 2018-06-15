Airline technical issue causes numerous flight cancellations

Several American Airlines flights have been canceled in Charlotte and at Columbia Metropolitan Airport (Source: WIS)

A technical issue caused several American Airlines flight cancellations on Thursday and Friday.

Both Columbia Metropolitan Airport and Charlotte Douglas International Airport have been impacted by the issue with over 100 cancellations between them.

The regional carrier, PSA Airlines, experienced a technical issue that caused them to cancel their flights on Thursday evening, according to American Airlines.

PSA Airlines, an American Airlines regional carrier, experienced a technical issue that caused them to cancel their flights for the remainder of the evening. Our team is working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and accommodate customers. — American Airlines (@AmericanAir) June 15, 2018

A total of 275 American Airlines flights have been canceled. So far, CAE has confirmed five cancelled flights while CLT in Charlotte, NC has canceled over 100. CLT officials say that things should be back to normal on Saturday at 12p.m.

Update from @AmericanAir: PSA Airlines, an American Airlines regional carrier, experienced a technical issue on June 14. Our team, in coordination with PSA, is working hard to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. PSA plans to resume their operations at 12 p.m. ET on June 15. — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) June 15, 2018

This continues to impact some @AmericanAir flights at CAE today and we urge all American passengers to verify their flight status via the airlines website or mobile app before coming to the airport. https://t.co/u2kje21TAP — Columbia Metropolitan Airport (@CAEAirport) June 15, 2018

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on the American Airlines app or at aa.com before heading to the airport.

