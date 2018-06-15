Airline technical issue causes numerous flight cancellations - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Airline technical issue causes numerous flight cancellations

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Several American Airlines flights have been canceled in Charlotte and at Columbia Metropolitan Airport (Source: WIS) Several American Airlines flights have been canceled in Charlotte and at Columbia Metropolitan Airport (Source: WIS)
A technical issue caused several American Airlines flight cancellations on Thursday and Friday. 

Both Columbia Metropolitan Airport and Charlotte Douglas International Airport have been impacted by the issue with over 100 cancellations between them.

The regional carrier, PSA Airlines, experienced a technical issue that caused them to cancel their flights on Thursday evening, according to American Airlines. 

A total of 275 American Airlines flights have been canceled. So far, CAE has confirmed five cancelled flights while CLT in Charlotte, NC has canceled over 100. CLT officials say that things should be back to normal on Saturday at 12p.m. 

Customers are encouraged to check their flight status on the American Airlines app or at aa.com before heading to the airport.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

