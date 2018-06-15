Search for man in Congaree River suspended

Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."More >>
Sometimes you might find a stray bug or worm in your produce, but a dangerous black widow spider? Believe it. That was the case for Jacob Vaughn, a third-year medical student at UTMC, who bought a bunch of fresh broccoli at Kroger in Maumee, only to find a large arachnid alive and acting feisty on the vegetables. The South Toledo man said he discovered the spider while washing off the broccoli before cooking it when "the spider came out and started waving his hands. It was pret...More >>
Congressional Republicans distance themselves from the Trump administration's aggressive policy of separating children from their parents at the border.More >>
“This is what happens when you park in front of a hydrant,” the Hamilton Township Professional Firefighters said.More >>
Authorities may have discovered the remains of a missing Madison County woman. Investigators have found human remains at Moon Cemetery located off Cave Spring Road in Owens Cross Roads.More >>
Congressional Republicans distance themselves from the Trump administration's aggressive policy of separating children from their parents at the border.More >>
President Donald Trump has approved a plan to impose tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods.More >>
AT&T and Time Warner have completed their merger, one of the biggest media deals ever, just two days after a federal judge approved the combination over objections by the Trump Justice Department that it would hurt...More >>
Richland County deputies are asking for the community’s help in locating a man who is accused of breaking into a car and stealing items out of it.More >>
Sometimes you might find a stray bug or worm in your produce, but a dangerous black widow spider? Believe it. That was the case for Jacob Vaughn, a third-year medical student at UTMC, who bought a bunch of fresh broccoli at Kroger in Maumee, only to find a large arachnid alive and acting feisty on the vegetables. The South Toledo man said he discovered the spider while washing off the broccoli before cooking it when "the spider came out and started waving his hands. It was pret...More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department announced Friday that a man who illegally operated a gentleman's club pleaded guilty earlier this week on those charges.More >>
Donald Trump's personal attorney wants a federal judge to stop the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels from speaking to reporters.More >>
Parents of a boy killed by an alligator at Disney World two years ago are helping the families of children who need organ transplants.More >>
Federal officials say they conducted a successful test earlier this year of a jamming technology some hope will help combat the threat posed by inmates with smuggled cellphones.More >>
A former Lexington County sheriff's deputy has been charged with illegally sharing private citizen's information last year to strangers and friends.More >>
