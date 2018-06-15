Search for man in Congaree River suspended - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Search for man in Congaree River suspended

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
Crews will resume the search for a potential man in the water Friday morning now that the sun is up. (WIS)
(WIS) -

Crews have suspended their search for a man thought to be in the Congaree River near Blossom Street bridge. 

Just before 1a.m., a University of South Carolina police officer made a routine traffic stop and saw what appeared to be an intoxicated man walking near the Blossom St. bridge railing, according to Cayce Department of Public Safety.

Officials say that within seconds, the man could not be found. Several crews including The Cayce Department of Public Safety, USC, SLED, the City of Columbia and others searched for the potential victim.

The search resumed Friday morning at 7a.m. and expanded to I-77.

The Cayce Department of Public Safety has suspended the search after completing a thorough and extensive search, with no findings and no report of a missing person at this time.

