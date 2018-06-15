One dead following single-car collision in Richland Co.

One person has died following a single-car collision in Richland County on Wednesday afternoon.
According to Corporal Sonny Collins of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the 2011 Hyundai Sonata was traveling north on McCords Ferry Road at around 4:40 p.m. when the car ran off the road and struck a tree.
Cpl. Collins said the passenger sitting in front died. However, the driver and two other passengers in the vehicle were taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries. The deceased passenger's identity has not been released at this point. Also, the condition of the driver or the other two passengers has not been released.
The collision is still being investigated by SCHP.
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump China's President Xi Jinping arrive for the state dinner with the first ladies at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China.
President Donald Trump has approved a plan to impose tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods.
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 13, 2018, file photo, the logos for Time Warner and AT&T appear above alternate trading posts on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
AT&T and Time Warner have completed their merger, one of the biggest media deals ever, just two days after a federal judge approved the combination over objections by the Trump Justice Department that it would hurt...
FILE - In this March 6, 2018, file photo, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise speaks at the 2018 American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference in Washington.
Steve Scalise, the House majority whip who was shot at a Republican baseball practice a year ago, fielded a ground ball and threw out the first batter of the annual congressional baseball game Thursday.
