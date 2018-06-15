One dead following single-car collision in Richland Co.

One person has died following a single-car collision in Richland County on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Corporal Sonny Collins of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the 2011 Hyundai Sonata was traveling north on McCords Ferry Road at around 4:40 p.m. when the car ran off the road and struck a tree.

Cpl. Collins said the passenger sitting in front died. However, the driver and two other passengers in the vehicle were taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries. The deceased passenger's identity has not been released at this point. Also, the condition of the driver or the other two passengers has not been released.

The collision is still being investigated by SCHP.

