Thunderstorm leaves over 400 Sumter residents without power

Thunderstorms in Sumter County left several customers without power Wednesday night. (Source: Duke Energy)

A severe thunderstorm left several Sumter residents without power on Wednesday night.

The area received a severe thunderstorm warning just after 8 p.m. Wednesday night. The warning lasted nearly 40 minutes and spanned from Dalzell heading south past Privateer.

The storm left more than 450 customers without electricity, according to Duke Power.

Crews are working to restore power in the area as quickly as possible. Officials say some customers may see their electricity restored between 11:30 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.