Man charged with attempted murder after firing shot at vehicle

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for attempted murder after firing a shot at a vehicle in West Columbia.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Christopher Fuller shot at a man who was stopped at the intersection of Pine Street and Dogwood Road in West Columbia on June 7. The man’s truck was hit, but the driver was not injured in the incident.

Fuller was taken into custody without incident on Tuesday in Sumter by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force. He has been also been charged with discharging a weapon into a vehicle, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a weapon after a violent felony.

Fuller has been transported to the Lexington County Detention Center. He was denied bond Thursday morning.

