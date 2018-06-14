Man charged with attempted murder after firing shot at vehicle

Two riders were injured when they were ejected from their car entirely and fell to the ground.More >>
AT&T and Time Warner have completed their merger, one of the biggest media deals ever, just two days after a federal judge approved the combination over objections by the Trump Justice Department that it would hurt consumers.
President Donald Trump has approved a plan to impose tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods.
Donald Trump's personal attorney wants a federal judge to stop the lawyer for porn actress Stormy Daniels from speaking to reporters.
Police say one victim has died. The shooting suspect is in custody.
Any way you slice it, it's going to feel HOT today as the heat index will push 100 degrees with only a slight chance of a cooling thunderstorm this afternoon.
The inspector general's report is set for release Thursday afternoon, the culmination of an 18-month review into one of the most consequential FBI investigations in recent history.
Survivors, bereaved families and people around Britain are marking the first anniversary of the fire that destroyed Grenfell Tower in west London, killing 72 people.
One person has died following a single-car collision in Richland County on Wednesday afternoon.
A severe thunderstorm left several Sumter residents without power on Wednesday night.
