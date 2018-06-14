Suspect arrested in shooting at Obama gas station that injured 1

Columbia Police responded to a shooting between two men at the Obama gas station on Farrow Road Saturday afternoon. (Source: CPD)

An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting at a gas station in Northeast Columbia.

Antar Daralhaj, 20, is facing a number of charges including assault and battery of high and aggravated nature. The shooting happened on Saturday at the Obama gas station on Farrow Road.

Daralhaj was an employee at the Obama gas station at the time of the incident. Police say he and a male customer were arguing about an overcharge for a gas purchase.

During the argument, the customer went behind the counter and allegedly became disorderly by cursing and shouting at Daralhaj to return the money.

While the customer was leaving the store, Daralhaj allegedly grabbed a gun and shot the man in the lower body.

The victim is expected to be OK following the shooting.

