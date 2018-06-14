Burn Boot Camp teams holds charity camps to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association

Burn Boot Camp is teaming up with the Muscular Dystrophy Association for their third annual “Be Their Muscle” philanthropic event to benefit the MDA.

Burn Boot Camps will be held across the country on Saturday, June 16, 2018 beginning at 9 a.m.

All proceeds raised will benefit the MDA and their MDA Summer Camp. The Columbia event will be held at the State House Grounds Saturday, June 16 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

“Be Their Muscle” is about coming together as a community supporting families wrestling with neuromuscular disease. It also gives kids a chance to be involved in something active while creating lasting relationships with our staff and clients.

“These kids deserve to experience life at its fullest and it is our responsibility to give back and to be active in their lives,” said Devan Kline, CEO/Founder, Burn Boot Camp.

Able-bodied individuals often take for gr anted the opportunity to push themselves and their physical boundaries each and every day. Burn Boot Camp is working to raise funds through this event that will give children across the country the chance to attend MDA Summer Camp where they can laugh, play and live beyond their boundaries.



